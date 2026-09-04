Dolly Parton Had Extensive Business Plans for the Next Year, Her Team Confirms

Shortly before her death, Dolly Parton revealed that she still had a lot in the works. Now after her unexpected death at the age of 80, her plans have been revealed.

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Her team shared a press release outlining all of the projects in development that they will usher into the world in the wake of her death.

“Dolly worked up until the day she died. She loved seeing her dreams come to life, and loved knowing her work brought people joy. Ever the planner, Dolly worked with the team that she handpicked, for the past several years to build a project roadmap that will guide us for decades to come,” said her longtime manager, Danny Nozell.

“As the leader of the team responsible for overseeing her legacy, we will ensure the many dreams she had yet to fulfill are brought to life. Many projects were in various stages of development, and we want to be transparent with her fans about this fact. If you see unreleased music, products, books, experiences, and campaigns launched through official Dolly Parton channels, you can have confidence in knowing that she placed her personal stamp on it.”

Some of the active projects include:

Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stops celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week beginning September 13, 2026.

Stays begin at Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel on September 14, but the official grand opening is September 29, 2026. Along with that, Dolly’s Life Of Many Colors Museum will also open on September 29.

Dolly’s Dolls will launch on September 15, and her Dolly’s Cup Of Ambition Coffee will launch online on September 29. It will launch in retail shops in Spring 2027.

Dolly On The Holly is coming for the 2026 holiday season. And her Broadway musical, DOLLY: A True Original Musical, begins previews on December 7. The show officially opens on January 19, 2027. Tickets are on sale through November 2027.

Kendra Scott x Dolly – The 9 to 5 Collection will drop in January 2027.

Details on these projects, which also include dog treats, bedding and home decor will come soon. Other projects in the pipeline also include a Dolly avatar show, a Dolly Musical documentary, a Dolly biopic, a Dolly docuseries, a Dolly scripted series, and a Billy The Kid animated series.