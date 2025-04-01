Rapper Found Guilty for Attempted Murder and Other Charges: Latest on Kay Flock’s RICO Case

Although he avoided murder charges, Bronx drill rapper Kay Flock has been convicted of RICO and other conspiracy charges in relation to a 2021 shooting in the Bronx.

In a statement on Instagram, Kay Flock, whose real name is Kevin Perez, wrote, “I beat the top count. I made the judge cry. He said now he not force to give me life. Never fold, never will.”

According to the New York Post, Perez and seven of his associates were allegedly involved in a series of shootings in the Bronx between 2020 and 2022. One of the shootings resulted in the murder of Hwascar Hernandez, 24. He was shot in the neck and back while trying to flee from a Harlem barbershop on Dec. 16, 2021.

During his trial, Perez’s legal team argued that Hernandez’s shooting was done in self-defense.

What Was Kay Flock Convicted Of?

After two days of deliberations, the jury convicted Kay Flock of racketeering conspiracy, use of a firearm resulting in death, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering, use of a firearm for attempted murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky shared in a statement that Kay Flock was the “leader” of a neighborhood street gang, Sev Side/DOA. “With that gang, he committed a series of gang-motivated shootings,” Podolsk explained. “Perez, a drill rapper, instilled fear across the community with his violent actions, and then threatened rivals, bragged about shootings, and taunted victims in his rap lyrics.”

“But as a unanimous jury has now found, Perez can no longer hide behind his music,” Podolsky also said. “And instead will be held to account for his violent crimes. Thanks to the hard work of the career prosecutors of this Office and our law enforcement partners, the cycle of violence that Perez engaged in is over.”

The rapper is set to be sentenced on Jul. 16.