Dollar General Open on Christmas Day? Hours, Explained

Wondering if the wallet-friendly store is spreading holiday cheer on Christmas? Here’s what to expect from Dollar General’s Christmas hours…

For next year, keep in mind that Dollar General is open on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. It’s the perfect place to grab affordable wrapping supplies, cards, and candy before you have to face the family.

Customers getting some Christmas shopping done at Dollar General. (Photo by Emile Wamsteker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Dollar General stores usually stay open near regular hours on Christmas Eve, but generally close earlier than usual in most locations.

How to Check Dollar General Christmas Eve Hours

On Christmas Eve, Dollar General stores typically close at 9 or 10 p.m., depending on the location. Most stores open at their regular morning hours.

With thousands of stores nationwide, exact closing times can vary. One store’s early close could be due to staffing, while another might just want to get a head start on the eggnog…

To confirm your local store’s Christmas Eve hours, use the Dollar General store locator online or give them a ring. It’s always best to check ahead, especially if you’re planning a last-minute dash for that one gift you totally didn’t forget…

But is Dollar General Open on Christmas Day?!

Still thinking of a last-minute shopping run to Dollar General on Christmas Day? You might want to think again. All Dollar General stores are closed nationwide on Dec. 25, giving their employees a well-deserved day off. If you find yourself in need of household items, snacks, or a super-late gift, you’ll have to rely on your pre-holiday planning or find another retailer to save your Christmas.

Since all locations are closed, there are no Dollar General Christmas hours to work up a plan for. Thrifty shoppers, we hope you made your list and checked it twice because this is one errand you can’t run on Christmas Day…