doja-cat-suffers-issue-after-undergoing-plastic-surgery

Doja Cat revealed she recently suffered an issue after undergoing plastic surgery.

The rapper raised some eyebrows while appearing at iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wanga Tango Music Festival over the weekend. She wore a chainmail minidress that displayed noticeable lopsided cleavage.

Doja Cat took to X (formerly Twitter) to address what was going on, pointing out that she had a plastic surgery mishap. “Don’t clock my contracted implant, it’s all I ask,” she wrote.

The condition Doja Cat was referring to is known as “capsular contracture.” According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, it occurs when the body forms scar tissue barriers around foreign objects such as implants. Although the healing process is beneficial for keeping the implants in place, the scar tissue may also harden and contract around the implant.

“Generally, capsular contracture occurs during the healing process,” the American Society of Plastic Surgeons stated. “About 75% of all capsular contractures will occur within two years of the patient’s implants being placed. Sometimes capsular contractures occur many years after augmentation surgery, but this is the exception rather than the rule.”

Doja Cat Has Been Transparent About Her Plastic Surgery Experiences

While she hasn’t revealed when she had her implants done, Doja Cat previously revealed she underwent liposuction in 2023 and a chest reduction to a size 32C.

Following that surgery, Doja Cat took to X to share how she was doing. “Feels ok. I got lipo, so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much. But I’m healing really fast.”

When critics accused her of encouraging her young fans to go under the knife, Doja Cat had a clapback read. “Eat my long quiet and warm farts.”

She also confirmed what type of liposuction procedure she had. “Lipo is when fat is transferred from 1 area to another,” one person said, to which she responded, “No, it is not, dear. That is called a fat transfer. I did not get a fat transfer.”