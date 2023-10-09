Doja Cat Posts Selfie Wearing T-Shirt Of Controversial YouTuber. But Who Is He?

The “Paint The Town Red” singer is again facing backlash from critics after wearing a shirt of YouTuber Sam Hyde.

On Friday, October 6, the 27-year-old rapper posted and quickly deleted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a shirt with an image of Sam Hyde emblazoned across the front. Sam Hyde is an alt-right comedian and allegedly has ties to the Neo-Nazi movement.

As reported by Billboard, the shirt, presumably merch for the comedian, features an image of Hyde holding a rifle. The image is often used as a meme on social media following mass shootings. Shortly after Doja Cat deleted her first selfie, she re-uploaded a new snap, cropping Hyde out of the photo.

Presumably annoyed about the backlash, she captioned the photo with numerous eye-roll emojis.

Both fans and critics have much to say about the rapper’s outfit choice.

One fan commented, “Girl I know you’re a funny person and you have a sense of humor but this shirt is absolutely not a joke and it crossed the line into utterly unacceptable.”

“We saw the first post 💀💀💀,” a critic said.

Another critic commented, “kanye westification of doja cat.”

“Tha fact that some of y’all are defending her on that shirt is beyond me,” another person said.

Who Is Sam Hyde?

Hyde co-writer on Adult Swim’s canceled Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace, is known to promote racist and sexist themes on his YouTube channel. As the Los Angeles Times reported, the comedian also pledges $5,000 to the neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer. The donation followed the site’s editor, Andrew Anglin, facing a legal battle with the Southern Poverty Law Center over his reported “trolling” against a Jewish woman.

The Cancelation Of Doja Cat

In 2023, Doja Cat has faced numerous online controversies. Earlier in the year, the rapper told followers her last two fan-favorite albums Planet Her and Hot Pink were simply “cash grabs.” Additionally, she mocked her fanbase for calling themselves “Kittenz,” resulting in the loss of 300,000 social media followers.

In the past, Doja was called out after tweeting homophobic slurs about rappers Earl Sweatshirt and Tyler, the Creator. She has also reportedly been accused of joining alt-right chat rooms online.

Amid the rapper’s current controversy is her 24-show The Scarlet Tour. The tour begins on Halloween in San Francisco and ends on December 13 in Chicago.

Fans are anxiously waiting for Doja Cat to clear the air surrounding the Sam Hyde controversy before her tour begins.