Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Stepson Arrested Months After Fatally Shooting His Son

Gregory Zecca, the stepson of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, has been arrested less than a year after he fatally shot his 13-year-old son, Anthony.

In a statement on Facebook, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida confirmed that Zecca was arrested on a warrant charging him with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm. He was also charged with using a firearm while under the influence.

The aggravated manslaughter charge carries a possible life in prison sentence.

“This was a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk stated. “Our detectives conducted an exhaustive and thorough investigation, examining every element of what happened through witness statements, forensic testing, subpoenas, search warrants, and more. I commend their hard work and professionalism in uncovering the facts in an incredibly difficult case.”

According to the investigation, Zecca had consumed alcohol for several hours at a local establishment. He used alcohol and marijuana at a friend’s house, where he and Anthony were watching a UFC fight on TV. Zecca had repeatedly handled a firearm in the child’s presence, practicing drawing it from his waistband and “dry-firing.”

The Firearm Had Initially Been “Rendered Safe” Right Before the Shooting

Officials further noted that the firearm Zecca had been handling had been rendered “safe.”

“The firearm had initially been rendered safe by removing the magazine and clearing a live round from the chamber,” officials stated. “At some point, the magazine was reinserted and a round chambered, and Zecca discharged a single shot, fatally striking the child.”

Officials further revealed that responding deputies had noted an odor of alcohol on Zecca and saw marijuana in plain view. “Detectives obtained two search warrants for medical records and a blood draw.”

A toxicology expert studied the samples. They estimated Zecca’s blood-alcohol concentration to be approximately 0.116 at the time of the shooting. Officials noted that the legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

It was concluded Zecca was “impaired by alcohol” at the time of the shooting.

“This case underscores that devastating tragedy that can result from mixing firearms, alcohol and drugs,” Sheriff Rambosk concluded. “Our hearts are with everyone affected by this loss.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife, Francie, previously released a statement about the tragedy. “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.”

Zecca is Francie’s son through her previous marriage