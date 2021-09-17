Does Sharon Osbourne Know Something About ‘The Talk’s’ Future That She’s Not Telling?

Sharon Osbourne might have walked away from The Talk earlier this spring after accusing producers and her co-stars of ambushing her, but it’s clear she hasn’t left the CBS talk show in her past. Osbourne recently sat down for an interview and shared the real reason she feels the show decided to target her specifically. One statement she made was quite interesting, considering the fact that several of the hosts have decided to quit the show in recent months.

Sharon Osbourne Doesn’t Hold Back In New Interview

In an interview with DailyMailUK, Sharon Osbourne once again gave voice to her ire over the circumstances that led to her exiting The Talk. Osbourne continued to insist that she had been “ambushed” by questions about her personal friend Piers Morgan. If you’ll recall, Morgan was facing censure after he made comments about Meghan Markle following her joint interview alongside husband Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.

Some critics believed there were uncomfortable racial undertones to Morgan’s commentary. Sheryl Underwood referred to a tweet Osbourne wrote in support of Morgan as the jumping-off point for the discussion. Osbourne has routinely claimed she had no support during the segment whatsoever while her co-stars were all briefed ahead of time. “They all knew the question and they all knew what was going down,” Osbourne recalled. “I felt totally betrayed.”

“To leave me for 20 minutes on live TV – unprepared, not produced, not knowing what’s going on,” Osbourne added before rhetorically asking, “Wait, where’s their apology to me? They could have cut at any time and gone to a commercial break, and why didn’t they cut?” Osbourne had an answer that would have been surprising, if it weren’t for recent news about the roundtable talk show.

Osbourne’s Theory Might Have Some Merit

“They didn’t cut because they liked the controversy and they liked that everybody would be talking about this because they needed something for the show that was going into the toilet,” Osbourne guessed about the producers’ thought process. “So they thought, ‘Well, she’s got the biggest following. Let’s go for her.’” Could Osbourne possibly know something about behind-the-scenes secrets for the show that we don’t?

It’s true that over the past year, the talk show has sustained some pretty heavy losses. Last year, both Eve and Marie Osmond decided to part ways with the show, both blaming the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as well as their interest in completing other projects, for the split.

Just a few short months later, Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba announced she was taking a hiatus from the show to focus on her health. After Osbourne left the show, Inaba revealed that she’d decided to permanently leave the show as well, though she insisted there were no hard feelings on either side. Yet another host, Elaine Welteroth, decided not to return to the show for Season 12.

Here’s Where ‘The Talk’ Is Today

In the meantime, the show has added its first male hosts, Jerry O’Connell, and newly announced permanent host, former NFL star Akbar Gbajabiamila. The show is hanging on for now and has a newly mixed-gender panel which is sure to ignite some passionate discussions. Only time will tell if the refreshed list of co-hosts will prove to be a positive move for the talk show.