Does Post Malone Have Any Kids? Everything to Know About His Daughter

In May 2022, rapper and songwriter Austin Richard Post, AKA Post Malone, became a father for the first time, welcoming a baby daughter. He and his fiancée, whose name is kept private from the public, surprised fans by announcing the arrival of the new baby.

The couple has been very careful about sharing details about the baby. Post Malone stated that he won’t post photos of his daughter. The public is still unaware of the baby’s name and exact birth date. However, in the year since her arrival, Post Malone has shared heartwarming details about his daughter and expressed his joy in embracing fatherhood.

Post Malone, when asked by GQ, mentioned that despite enjoying touring and making music, it had become taxing because he couldn’t see his daughter as much as he would like.

“[Being a dad] is great,” Post Malone gushed about his daughter. “It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”

Like Any Proud Papa, Post Malone Had His Daughter’s Initials Tattooed on His Forehead

Although her full name remains undisclosed, Malone did share the initials of his daughter: DDP. He had these three letters tattooed on his forehead. The tattoo was completed in October 2022 by Chad Rowe, a tattoo artist. Sharing a photo of the rapper’s new tattoo on Instagram, Rowe expressed that being entrusted with such an important tattoo was a significant honor.

In 2022, Malone partnered with Moose Knuckles to create a gender-neutral sherpa-and-camo capsule collection, which also featured children’s styles.

“I thought it would be fun for parents and their kids to be able to match — and, I guess, kids be swaggy, in general,” Malone told GQ. “I recently had a baby girl, she’s four months old. I’m trying to get a size for her — she’s a little bit too tiny, but she’ll grow into it. I just thought it was a fun thing to do, especially with the baby on the way at the time we were working on it.”

Of course, his daughter may be too little for Moose Knuckles right now. However, the rapper believes it’s never too early to start her camo couture collection.

“She’s so swaggy. We got her overalls, Realtree camo everything, some nice hoodies, some zip-ups,” Malone detailed. “She’s so cool. She’s way cooler than me but she definitely took a little inspiration from me.”