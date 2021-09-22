Does Kim Kardashian Really Have A Second Sex Tape?

Kim Kardashian leveraged her sex tape with Ray J into international superstardom and literally billions of dollars. Rumors are swirling that Ray J has a second sex tape with Kardashian. Here’s what we know.

‘Part 2’

Ray J and Kardashian’s infamous sex tape was filmed in 2002 then released in 2007. In a pattern similar to her friend at the time, Paris Hilton, she leveraged this attention into a reality show. Keeping Up With The Kardashians launched later that year, and soon Kardashian eclipsed Hilton’s fame. Ray J turned into a reality star as well, though he never hit the heights the Kardashian-Jenner family has.

Ray J’s manager, Wack 100, recently revealed there’s a “part 2” to the infamous sex tape. Wack says it’s “more graphic and better than the first one.” The tape is on a laptop somewhere, but Wack promises it won’t ever see the light of day. Ray J is a father and wouldn’t want it out in the world.

The only person Wack would personally give the tape to is Kanye West as some demented sign of respect. “It would be a great personal private NFT,” Wack says. He feels, since Kardashian is the mother of his children, West deserves to have the footage.

It’s very telling that at no point does Wack suggest giving the footage to, you know, Kardashian. It’s all pretty disgusting.

Is It Real?

Who knows at this point. It seems unlikely that the tape would stay sealed for so long when it could have made millions in the last 14 years. Kardashian and Ray J agree that this should be in the zeitgeist right now.

Ray J said the rumor ‘ain’t cool,” and promoting a new sex tape is “not the message I want to send out.” One of Kardashian’s attorney’s, Marty Singer, slammed the possible existence of this footage: “the claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” Singer told Page Six. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.

Wack has responded to this by saying he’s in control of the tapes and threatened to reveal signed contracts against Ray J’s wishes.

Might Be More

If you believe West, then there’s definitely a lingering sex tape out there featuring Kardashian. On his album The Life of Pablo, West makes numerous references to making sex tapes with his then-wife. Rumors of sex tapes regarding the Kardashian-Jenner family fly constantly, but they usually amount to nothing at all. Time will tell if this goes anywhere.