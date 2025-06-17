The Doctor Who Supplied Matthew Perry With Ketamine Agrees to Plead Guilty to Drug Charges

A doctor who supplied Matthew Perry with ketamine months before the actor’s 2023 death has agreed to plead guilty to drug charges.

According to the New York Post, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, known as “Dr. P” to his California clients, is expected to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine. The plea is notably going to carry a maximum 40-year prison sentence.

The doctor previously pleaded not guilty in August 2024. He, as well as Dr. Mark Chavez, the other doctor who supplied Matthew Perry with Ketamine, had his script registration pulled from the Drug Enforcement Agency amid the investigation into the actor’s death.

Plasencia, Chavez, and Jasveen Sangha, known as the “Ketamine Queen” and accused of being Perry’s dealer, are among the five defendants in the investigation.

Plasencia and Sangha are the only two who have not officially pleaded guilty.

All five defendants were charged with obtaining thousands of dollars from Matthew Perry by supplying him with vitals of ketamine, usually costing him $12 a pop. The actor was undergoing ketamine therapy to treat his depression before his death on Oct. 28, 2023.

The Doctor Trained Matthew Perry’s Longtime Assistant in Injecting Ketamine in His Absence

Plasencia allegedly helped Matthew Perry inject the ketamine. Reports further claimed that the doctor trained Perry’s longtime assistant, Kenny Iwamassa, to do the injections in his absence.

Court filings reveal that Plasencia backed off the treatments as Perry’s health started to decline in the weeks leading up to his death.

“Let’s not do that again,” Plasencia allegedly told Iwamassa after Perry’s blood pressure skyrocketed. This led him to “freeze up” after one high-dose injection.

Despite the incident, Plasencia offered to sell more ketamine to Perry’s assistant one day before the Friends alum died.

“I know you mentioned a break,” Plasencia stated in a text message. “I have been stocking up on the (sic) meanwhile.”

The doctor further shared, “I am not sure when you guys plan to resume. But in case it’s when I’m out of town this weekend, I have left supplies with a nurse of mine.”

He then added, “I can always let her know the plan. I will be back in town Tuesday.”

Iwamassas, who has also been charged, gave Perry his fatal injection.

Despite being charged and stripped of his Drug Enforcement Agency certification, Plasencia has reopened his practice. His trial is scheduled to start in August.