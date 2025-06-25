DJ ‘Unexpectedly Found Dead’ in New Zealand: Olie Bassweight Was 40

New Zealand DJ and dubstep producer Olie Bassweight has passed away.

Bassweight’s body was found earlier this month at his home in Wellington’s Newtown neighborhood, leading to a police investigation into the circumstances of his death.

The artist, whose real name was Oliver Hayes, was found dead after police were called to the scene around 7:15 pm on June 7th, according to Stuff, citing Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard. A post-mortem examination is now underway, he confirmed in a statement.

In a Facebook post, Hayes’ sister Louise stated that “he was unexpectedly found dead” and suggested that foul play may have been involved. However, authorities have not confirmed whether the death is being treated as suspicious.

“There is a police investigation,” she revealed in the post. “It seems something terrible might have happened to him. We wait for answers.”

Neighbors Reportedly Heard ‘Screaming’ the Night of the New Zealand DJ’s Death

Authorities are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen or interacted with Hayes, 40, in the days before his death, especially residents of his apartment complex. According to Stuff, a neighbor from a nearby apartment reported hearing “screaming” between 6 pm and 7 pm on the night of Hayes’ death, but said they couldn’t identify where it was coming from.

“His light was like no other. We are heartbroken and thrown into tumultuous grief and shock,” his sister Louise wrote in her Facebook post.

Olie Bassweight boasted releases on Paradise Lost, Section 8 Records, and his own Bassweight Recordings. 💔



“Olie has touched many with his music, philosophy, curiosity, and passion. It’s not been a boring life, to say the least. I remember like it was yesterday, the day Olie arrived on this planet. He seemed old to me, an old old soul from the get-go,” she added.

Hayes was a dubstep musician, producer, and DJ who played an important role in New Zealand’s electronic music scene. According to FreeListenOnline via Stuff, Hayes had been involved in dubstep since 2006. He supported new talent through DJ competitions and helped bring international artists to New Zealand.