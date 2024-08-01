dj-khaled-breaks-the-internet-with-video-showing-freezer-dedicated-entirely-to-ice-cream

DJ Khaled proved that he’s the hip-hop Diary King, flaunting his freezer filled to the brim with countless varieties of ice cream like a boss.

In a video shared on social media on Wednesday, the 48-year-old hip-hop producer approached his fridge alongside his 7-year-old son, Asahd. As soon as he opened the door, his son’s face brightened up like Charlie stepping inside Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

“Wow,” Khaled uttered. “Asahd, which ice cream should I get? This right here is what I want.”

The shirtless veteran rapper reached for two Oreo ice cream cones by the door. Meanwhile, his son peered into the freezer, eyeing the other dessert boxes.

Near the end of the clip, a person off-camera with zero chill presented Khaled with a box of Fat Boy ice cream sandwiches.

Many denizens of the Internet enjoyed the candid, wholesome moment.

“Honestly, if I was a kid again… This would make my day,” one X user admitted. They also offered up a theory for the context of the clip. “I could be wrong, but looks like a birthday party,” they added. “Dude got a better selection than most icecream trucks,’ a second fan marveled.

“When I die, I want to be reincarnated as DJ Khaled so I can enjoy this insane ice cream fridge (I have no idea how reincarnation works),” joked a third X user.

“Whats the point of being rich if you can’t do something like this with your money?”, another fan correctly reasoned.

Haters Can’t Stand DJ Khaled Enjoying His Freezer Full of Ice Cream with His Son

However, this being the internet, the snark was strong with this one.

“This is by far the fattest thing I’ve seen all year. Possibly in my lifetime,” one joyless soul joked. “Definitely doesn’t maintain that core by eating veggies,’ a second X user quipped.

“DJ Khalories”, yet another X user chimed in.

One fan even quibbled over the vast selection of frozen treats. “All mid I don’t see blue bell ice cream,’ they noted.

However, some folks loved the ice cream-loving XXL dad bod of it all.

“This is the American male at his top physique,” they wrote.