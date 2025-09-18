DJ Dies Suddenly Just Days After Engagement: Elif Özcan Was 30

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the promising DJ Elif Özcan has passed away suddenly, just two days after celebrating her engagement.

According to the Turkish outlet IHA, she died of a heart attack on September 9 at just 30 years old.

Elif Özcan celebrated one of the happiest days of her life when she got engaged in her hometown of Bolu, northern Turkey. However, just two days later, she tragically collapsed at home. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, but she could not be saved.

The beloved DJ got engaged two days before her death. (Image via Instagram / Elif Özcan)

She died from a heart attack and was buried on September 9 in the village of Alıçören, Caydurt, local media reported. Elif was known locally for her love of music and concerts, according to Bolu Olay, with one friend saying she was “a person who lived life to the fullest and spread joy to those around her.”

“We met at a few concerts, so sad may her soul rest in peace. May God look after her family,” another mourner said, per the outlet.

Fans Mourn the Loss of DJ Elif Özcan

Many of her fans took to her Instagram page to express their sadness in the comments section.

Image via Instagram / Elif Özcan

“We will always remember you with that smiling face,” one fan wrote. “May God have mercy on you and may her soul rest in peace. May God give help to his family,” a second fan added. “Rest in peace, you left too soon,” a third fan wrote.