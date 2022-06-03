Why I’m Getting My Dad This DIY Whiskey Kit For Father’s Day

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

I take great pride in my gift-giving abilities, save for one holiday in particular. Every year, Father’s Day stumps me. What do you get a man in your life who hates knick-knacks and/or already has everything he wants?

But more importantly, what can I get him that I haven’t already over decades of shared holidays? I inevitably spend the first two weeks of June panic-scrolling through unexciting and unoriginal gift ideas—but not this year.

This Father’s Day, give the dad in your life the gift of DIY.

Let Dad Do His Thing

(DoYourGin/Etsy)

My old reliable for Father’s Day gifts is usually a good bottle of liquor. It’s simple, to the point, and I know it’s a present the dads in my life will actually use and enjoy. Still, I wanted to shake things up a bit this year.

My first thought was shelling out big bucks for a rarer, top-shelf bottle. Not only would I not know where to start, but it also didn’t feel that much different. Fancier, sure, but it’s technically the exact same gift.

So, when I found DoYourGin’s DIY Whiskey Kit, I knew I had hit the jackpot. This top-rated gift combines two of dads’ favorite things: a good drink and doing things their way. Rather than buying a bottle straight from the store, this whiskey kit allows the entire process to be the gift—from steep to finish.

Cater To His Exact Tastes

(DoYourGin/Etsy)

The Do Your Own Whiskey Kit comes with two steeping bottles, 12 cylinders full of aromatic botanicals, stainless-steel ice cubes, and three recipe suggestions. All you need to add is a mild alcohol base, and you’re on your way to having a completely unique, home-distilled whiskey.

Your giftee can adjust their liquor to their exact tastes with a wide range of botanicals. Vanilla, cocoa beans, and cinnamon cater to sweet-toothed sippers. For those who prefer a stiffer drink, dark chocolate, bird’s eye chili, and chai mix add notes of spicy complexity.

To create a one-of-a-kind whiskey, simply add the desired botanicals to a bottle of mild liquor. DoYourGin suggests vodka, corn liquor (moonshine), or grain alcohol. The higher the alcohol percentage, the stronger the ingredients will steep.

Once the ingredients are added, allow the mixture to steep for the specified amount of time. After the alcohol and botanicals have melded, you can strain out the solid ingredients and start sipping.

Sip Into Something More

This gift isn’t just about customization; it’s about the experience. A regular bottle from the store is great—he opens it, sips it, tosses it. But with this DIY Whiskey Kit, his special-occasion drink turns into a bonafide science experiment.

Plus, distilling whiskey at home is much easier than making DIY beer, kombucha, or wine. It also tends to produce better, tastier results. (And if you’re living with your giftee, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s also less messy and stinky.)

This kit is an excellent gift for alcohol amateurs and aficionados alike. It provides an opportunity to dive deep into and appreciate the whiskey-making process. It’s also an exciting change of pace and an activity they likely wouldn’t have experienced otherwise.

A DIY Whiskey Kit like this one is truly a gift that keeps on giving. From the steeping process to the final sip, the dad in your life will love this thoughtful, unique, and creative gift.

