4 Unexpected Uses For Honey That Don’t Involve Your Cup Of Tea 

We’ve discussed unconventional uses for mayo and expired herbs and spices. I mean, who knew that mayo could clean stainless steel? And now we’ve got the lowdown on honey. Sure, you can add a bit to your afternoon cuppa, make some baked goods, or add it to a ton of recipes for an added bit of sweetness.

But, there are several other uses for honey that your grandma or your friend who homesteads probably already knows about.

Getting the most out of all of our products is important these days, and if you have a container of honey that is crystallizing from non-use, then we have the perfect solution. Solutions, actually! Here are our favorite non-food uses for honey.

1. Create An Easy Lip Scrub

Combine a teaspoon of honey with two teaspoons of brown sugar. Massage the mixture onto your lips and leave for about ten minutes. If you can resist the temptation to lick it off, wipe off the mixture with a warm washcloth. The mixture will exfoliate your lips while moisturizing too.

2. Help Fresh Flowers Last Longer

A vase full of fresh flowers really helps brighten a room (and our moods), but you don’t need to rely on packaged flower food to keep them vibrant longer. Simply add one tablespoon each of honey and vinegar when replacing the water. The honey provides nourishment for the flowers, while the vinegar will keep the resulting bacteria in check (which is what causes wilting).

3. Use As A Topical Wound Care

Honey has been used in folk medicine since ancient times. More recently, scientists have rediscovered honey’s usefulness, and research shows that certain types of honey can treat wounds and shorten healing time in surgical wounds and pressure ulcers.

It can do the same for minor burns or scrapes at home—manuka and other types of honey are antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and can help you heal faster.

4. Nourish Your Hair And Scalp

Research also shows that honey can hydrate the hair and scalp. It’s an awesome natural hair conditioner that you’ve probably noticed on the ingredient list of several products. But you can also make your own if you feel so inclined!

To make your own honey hair mask, you’ll need:

2 tablespoons of raw honey

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

1 egg (whisked)

Mix the coconut and honey together in a small pan and gently heat on a stovetop. Allow to cool, then add the egg and then apply it to the hair. Let the mask sit on the hair for at least 20 minutes. Cleanse your hair with shampoo and warm water to remove the hair mask.

It’s nice to know that such a common item in your pantry can come in so handy—and that those Costco-size containers won’t go to waste.

