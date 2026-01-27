divisive-comedy-star-now-staying-at-sober-living-facility-after-recent-struggles

A controversial ’90s comedy star is staying at a sober living facility after a series of setbacks. TMZ reports that NewsRadio actor Andy Dick has left rehab less than 50 days after he arrived.

The 59-year-old comedy star was found slumped on a staircase outside a Hollywood building on Dec. 9, 2025, following an apparent overdose.

Dick told the outlet he is now staying at a sober living facility near Beverly Hills to continue his recovery. He also informed TMZ that he is taking things one day at a time and remains focused on his sobriety during this next phase.

Meanwhile, it seems the comedy star, who also appeared on The Ben Stiller Show, has some big plans for 2026.

Dick’s representative also told PEOPLE that the actor is “shopping for a sprinter van to do some traveling.” The representative also noted that Dick is set to become a grandfather, as his daughter, Meg, is five months pregnant.

Dick entered a rehabilitation facility in Palm Springs, California, on Dec. 12. At the time, he told TMZ that his former Celebrity Rehab costar Jennifer Gimenez “is my sister who saved me.”

Andy Dick Has Reportedly Struggled with Alcohol and Drug Addiction for Decades

According to PEOPLE, Dick has struggled with alcohol and drug addiction for decades and has been arrested multiple times. Most recently, in 2022, he was arrested on a felony sexual battery charge after a man alleged he was sexually assaulted.

In 2017, Dick was fired from a film following sexual harassment allegations. He addressed the claims to The Hollywood Reporter, stating, “I didn’t grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential, and available 24/7.