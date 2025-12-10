2000s-comedy-star-allegedly-overdoses-on-the-street

A 2000s comedy star is currently recovering after he allegedly suffered an apparent drug overdose in Hollywood.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Andy Dick was seen slumped on the street outside a building in his Hollywood neighborhood on Tuesday. The comedy star appeared to be passed out, with his glasses on the ground in front of him.

Witnesses told the media outlet that Dick’s friends attempted to revive him, with one live-streaming as he approached the comedian and screaming, “Wake up.”

While some people were calling 911, others were yelling for someone to grab Narcan, a medication used to revive those experiencing opioid overdoses. Someone on the scene appeared to have the medication on them.

The Los Angeles Fire Department further confirmed to TMZ that paramedics did receive a call about an overdose involving a 59-year-old man. However, the man was not transferred to a hospital.

Hours after the incident, Dick confirmed to TMZ that he’s alive and relieved to be okay. He refused to elaborate about what happened or what drugs he had overdosed on.

Dick is known for his comedy stand-up. He also made appearances on The Ben Stiller Show and Comedy Central Roasts.

The Former Comedy Star Opened Up About His Struggles With Drugs Years Before Hollywood Overdose

During a 2016 interview with Vice, Dick opened up about his struggles with drugs and alcohol.

“I would always say that I didn’t have a problem with drugs and alcohol,” he explained. “But I would drink when I was happy, when I was sad, when I was anxious.”

Dick further shared, “Without drugs or alcohol, I was depressed, frustrated, angry. Honestly, it just stopped being fun when I was crawling around on the floor to find the phone, not able to dial because both my hands were shaking.

He further admitted the struggles would continue even after he reached out for help. “When I would get a hold of one of the recovery centers, they would hang up when they found out it was me. No one wanted to help me because I was unhelpable.”

Along with his drug and alcohol struggles, Dick experienced legal woes in recent years. He was previously convicted of sexual misconduct and had multiple arrests. In 2022, he was ordered to register as a sex offender years after his conviction.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.