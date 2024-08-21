divers-recover-2-bodies-from-sunken-yacht-that-left-6-passengers-missing

Two bodies found in the wreckage of a yacht have been identified as British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his teenage daughter, Hannah. The bodies of Lynch, 59, and his 18-year-old daughter were discovered in one of the ship’s cabins and brought ashore on Wednesday.

According to the Telegraph, search teams have uncovered two more bodies. Reports indicate that these additional bodies, currently being retrieved by divers, have yet to be identified.

Divers have discovered four bodies within the wreckage of the Bayesian superyacht as the search continues. (Image via YouTube / The New York Post)

Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, along with 14 others, including a 1-year-old child, successfully escaped the sinking ship just before it capsized.

The tech entrepreneur was hosting a lavish party aboard his yacht to celebrate his victory in a U.S. fraud trial. Among the guests were the lawyers from the firm that represented him. The guests also included friends and allies who stood by him throughout the legal battle.

Lynch was acquitted by a San Francisco jury of fraud charges related to the 2011 $11 billion sale of his software company, Autonomy, to Hewlett-Packard. The deal soured when HP later wrote down Autonomy’s value by $8.8 billion.

Divers Continue to Search For More Passengers From the Sunken Yacht

Meanwhile, dive teams are actively searching for the missing passengers. They include Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of Morgan Stanley, his wife Judy Bloomer, New York City attorney Christopher Morvillo, and his wife, jewelry designer Neda Morvillo.

Because of the yacht’s location, divers could only remain underwater for approximately 10 minutes at a time. (Image via YouTube / The New York Post)

The Bayesian superyacht was anchored off the port of Porticello when it capsized during a sudden tornado early Monday. It carried 22 people on board. Fifteen individuals survived the ordeal. Meanwhile, the body of the onboard cook, Recaldo Thomas, was tragically discovered near the wreckage hours after the vessel sank.

Around 3:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, several search boats departed from the port of Porticello en route to the site of the sinking, following reports of the latest discovery.

However, retrieving the remaining passengers has proved difficult. The sunken ship lies sideways 50 meters underwater, with its interior blocked by furniture and debris. Divers have about 10 minutes of air to search the wreckage before they must return to the surface.

The search is ongoing.