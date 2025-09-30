Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Oldest Gorilla Dies at 44

Disney’s Animal Kingdom recently mourned the passing of the park’s oldest gorilla, Gino, at the age of 44.

Videos by Suggest

According to an Orlando media outlet, ABC 7, Gino, a western lowland gorilla, had been at Disney’s Animal Kingdom since the park’s opening in 1998. He was born on Dec. 30, 1980, at the Rotterdam Zoo in the Netherlands.

Gino was notably one of the first gorillas in the world to allow caretakers to perform cardiac ultrasounds without anesthesia.

In a statement on Facebook, Disney’s Animals, Science, and Environment shared the tragic news. “We are heartbroken to share the passing of Gino, our beloved 44-year-old western lowland gorilla. For nearly 30 years, Gino touched countless lives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom with his playful spirit, gentle humor, and steady presence as a devoted father and troop leader.”

It was further noted that the oldest gorilla at Animal Kingdom leaves a lasting legacy. He has 14 offspring, as well as global contributions to gorilla care and conservation, and the lasting memories of every cast member and guest he inspired.

“Though he would have turned 45 this December, Gino’s story will live on in the future of his species and in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Thank you, Gino. You will always be part of our family.”

Animal Kingdom’s Oldest Gorilla Was Once Called the “Symbol” of the Park’s “Enduring Efforts to Save Critically Endangered Species”

While celebrating Gino’s 44th birthday last year, the Animal Kingdom called him a “symbol” of the park’s enduring efforts to save critically endangered species.

The Animal Kingdom staff also stated that Gino had inspired millions of guests to save animals just like him. The crew threw him and his family a party with special treats and 80s-themed decor, which included cassettes and records to commemorate his birth year of 1980.

Gino, the patriarch of the western lowland gorilla troop, might be enjoying the solitude while Animal Kingdom is closed, said Mark Penning, Disney Parks’ vice president for animals, science, and environment. (Photo by Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)



The staff at Disney’s Animal Kingdom further praised Gino for embracing fatherhood. “As a dad, Gino lovingly protected his youngest offspring from the roughhousing of his older kids, and he allowed his kids to remain in the family troop far longer than typically seen among silverbacks. “

“In fact, his example of tolerance allowed keepers at another [ Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA)]-accredited zoo,” the statement continued. “Where two of his sons now live, to smoothly introduce another male into their bachelor troop. Gino’s calm demeanor and remarkable example will continue to guide and benefit gorilla populations far beyond Disney for generations to come.”



