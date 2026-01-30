Disneyland Reveals Beloved Character’s Park Debut

For the first time, Disney adults (and maybe a few kids willing to stay up late) can proudly meet a fan-favorite character at Disneyland.

Disney Parks announced that Penny Proud from The Proud Family will be available for meet-and-greets at Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite. Also making an appearance are other beloved characters from your childhood, like Kim Possible and Lilo & Stitch.

For those Disney adults who want to relive their glory days (or just get their steps in), the “High School Musical – ZOMBIES Pep Rally” street show will also be performing. Guests can also dance along with “DescenDANCE” by the Rivers of America and enjoy the concert-style show “Disney Channel Rocks,” which will feature hit songs from the channel’s most popular movies and shows.

Meanwhile, Disney lovers who want to flex their vocal cords, the “Camp Rock Sing-Along” will be available at The Golden Horseshoe, along with several Disney Channel-inspired photo backdrops. These include scenes from High School Musical, Hannah Montana, That’s So Raven, Lizzie McGuire, and more… perfect for your next Instagram post that tells everyone you’re at Disneyland without your kids.

Of course, Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite is rolling out the exclusive merch carpet with light-up headbands, hoodies, and trading pins. And because no millennial throwback is complete without a culinary tribute to childhood, you can grab some “Loaded Dino Nuggies,” the ultimate social media flex for any Disney adult living their best, unsupervised life.

Disneyland Fans React to Penny Proud Making Her Park Debut

When news broke on social media that Penny Proud would be making appearances at Disneyland, fans had plenty to say. Some were thrilled to see their favorite character at the park, others thought her look was a bit off, and a few grumbled that she’d be debuting at the After Dark event.

“I’m sorry, but that is *TERRIFYING*. Why is she a costume instead of a face actor?” one fan wondered on X. “Why couldn’t they cast a black girl?” another fan added.

“The proud family shoulda been had a lil corner area like all the rest of the Disney themes,” yet another fan opined.

“Not me making a trip specifically for Disney Channel nite!” one excited fan declared.

For Disney adults wanting to get in on the action, this after-hours event will be held on April 12, 14, and 16, 2026. Tickets go on sale soon, with the Inspire Magic Key pre-sale beginning February 3, the regular Magic Key pre-sale on February 4, and the general sale on February 5.