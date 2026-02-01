Disneyland Guests Exposed to Measles, County Officials Confirm

Orange County health officials confirmed that guests who recently visited Disneyland have been exposed to measles.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement over the weekend, the OC Health Care Agency announced it had received notification from the California Department of Public Health and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health that an infected international traveler had arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 28. They then traveled to Disneyland the same day.

The health officials further stated that the potential measles exposure window for the public included Goofy’s Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 28.

The exposure also included Disney World Park and Disney California Adventure Park from 12:30 p.m. until the park’s closure that same day.

“People who were at these locations during the date and time listed above may be at risk. of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed,” the health officials stated.

The health officials further confirmedthat the Disneyland exposure was the country’s second measles case of 2026. The infected person was confirmed to be a young adult.

The first measles case was reported on Jan. 27. The infected person had arrived at Terminal B at Tom Bradley International Airport on Viva Aerobus Flight #518. They went to a Dunkin’ Donuts on Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills from 3 p.m. to 4:45 on Jan. 30.

Health Officials Advise Those Who Were Exposed to Measles While at Disneyland

The officials further stated that those exposed to measles at Disneyland are advised to do the following:

Check immunity status: Those who are not fully immunized against measles or are unsure should contact their health care provider to receive the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

If exposure was less than seven days ago: Talk to a health care provider about vaccinations or immune globulin for prevention. The immunoglobulin is recommended for infants under 12 months old, pregnant people without immunity, or those with weakened immune systems.

If exposure was more than seven days ago: Those who are not immunized against measles are told to stay home and limit interactions with others for 21 days post-exposure.

If you suspect you have measles, contact your health care provider before going to any health care facility.

“Measles doesn’t only affect people who travel internationally—everyone is at risk if they’re not protected,” Dr. Anissa Davis, Deputy County Health Officer, stated. “Because measles is highly contagious, it can spread quickly within communities, even among those who haven’t traveled. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated before exposure occurs.”

The officials further stressed that measles is “highly contagious.” It can spread through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. The viral illness is also spread through direct contact with “infected droplets.”

First symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes. The infected person will eventually experience a rash that begins on the face. It then travels to the body.

The symptoms will develop between seven and 21 days post-exposure.