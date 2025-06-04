disney-vacation-club-to-crack-down-on-how-members-use-points

Disney Vacation Club is causing quite a stir as the famous timeshare reportedly begins to crack down on how its members use their points.

According to DVC Fan, Disney Vacation Club introduced a new policy earlier this week that could impact how its members who rent out their yearly vacation points. A new required checkbox was added to the final step of the online booking process, asking the member to confirm that they will use the reservation for personal use only.

The timeshare program also updated its Terms & Conditions, which states, “You agree that any reservations made under your membership are solely for personal use and not for commercial purposes, as required by governing documents for each DVC resort, including but not limited to the Declaration of Condominium and Membership Agreement.”

The updated rule also states that the program serves to “interpret person use.” It will also determine if reservations are booked for personal or commercial purposes in its “sole discretion.”

“Personal use may include enjoying the benefits of a DVC Membership with family or allowing use of any reserved Vacation Home to friends and family on occasion,” the updated policy continues. “Additionally, personal use means that the member does not regularly or frequently rent/sell reservations booked using their membership.”

The new rule has been in the works for some time. It was reported that during the December 2024 Condo Association meeting, Shannon Sakaske, Vice President of Member Experiences and Club Management, spoke out about the situation. “We are reviewing owners who seem to own large numbers of points just to make a profit. DVC is actively figuring out ways to go after that, and stop that to the best of our ability. “

Is Renting Disney Vacation Club Points Still Allowed With This New Rule?

DVC Fan further reported that yes, renting Disney Vacation Club points is still allowed even with this new rule.

DVC Membership documents and Multi-Site Public Offering Statements state that members may rent out their points. The use of the points for commercial purposes is expressly prohibited.

This means that renting the points occasionally due to scheduling conflicts, illnesses, or financial needs is allowed. However, members cannot regularly or repeatedly rent points to generate a profit. This is considered potentially commercial.

Disney Vacation Club members are awarded a certain number of points each year. These points are then used to book at certain Disney resorts throughout the world. These resorts are primarily deluxe resorts located within the parks, as well as Disney’s resorts in Hawaii and beachfront locations. Members can also use the points for Disney cruises.

Those interested in renting points may do so through the Disney Vacation Club website. The points are notably through buybacks, foreclosures, and member exchanges. The platform notably rents out millions of points yearly.