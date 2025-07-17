Disney Reveals New Signage Ahead of Beloved Epcot Ride’s Reopening

Just weeks before the reopening of Test Track, Walt Disney World unveiled new signage for the beloved Epcot ride.

Last month, Walt Disney Imagineering took to Instagram to share photos of the new Epcot ride signage. “A marquee moment indeed! 🤩 Installation of the new marquee at Test Track presented by @generalmotors has begun!”

Walt Disney Imagineers further stated that the latest design echoes the attraction’s architecture, while incorporating the new logo in illuminated letters “that will look amazing both day and night.”

Scheduled to reopen on Jul. 22, Test Track notably allows rides to “zip past scenic vistas, discover how new technology is shaping the way we connect with each other and the world around us.”

“Then, get a glimpse into the future of mobility and the cities of tomorrow before zooming off on an electrifying high-speed race that will leave your imagination soaring,” the ride’s description reads.

After the ride is over, Walt Disney World guests are encouraged to enter the Vehicle Showcase. This area allows guests to explore the latest innovations of General Motors.

The ride’s minimum height remains 40 inches.

Epcot’s Test Track Remains Walt Disney World’s Fastest Ride

Test Track will last over five minutes and remains Walt Disney World’s fastest ride.

“The newest Test Track takes guests on a high-speed journey through the past, present, and future of mobility,” a statement to FOX Business reads. “It showcases GM’s 100+ years of innovation, featuring real-world technologies like electric vehicles (EVs) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), along with a vision for what’s next.”

An exterior view of the renovated Test Track attraction at Epcot, Monday, June 30, 2025, in Bay Lake, Florida. Photo by Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Upgrades of the ride include new queue zones, new show scenes, and a new musical score. The ride was previously updated in 2012.