Disney Fans Furious Over Major Character Change in ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Remake

Disney’s latest dive into live-action remakes with Lilo & Stitch has some fans clutching their pearls over character changes, unable to let go of their nostalgia-fueled childhoods.

Dean Fleischer Camp, the director of the upcoming film, shared that he attempted to preserve a fan favorite moment from the original cartoon movie. However, it appears the scene ultimately didn’t make the cut, sending adult children into a frenzy.

The adult Disney tears began to flow after Camp posted a TikTok on May 5. In the video, Camp addressed fans’ questions surrounding the release of the highly anticipated trailer for the beloved franchise’s latest installment.

Camp explained that he received feedback about whether Pleakley, one of the film’s main antagonists, would wear a dress and wig while tracking down Stitch, as shown in the 2002 cartoon.

“I have had people message me, ‘Why is Pleakley not wearing a dress?’ And I just want to say, I tried… I tried,” a visibly chagrined and exhausted-looking Camp detailed.

In the original animated sci-fi comedy, Agent Pleakley and Dr. Jumba Jookiba are sent to Earth to capture Stitch, a runaway alien experiment who befriends a young girl named Lilo in Hawaii. Disguised to blend in, Pleakley comically dresses as a woman while they search for Stitch.

Meanwhile, in the live-action trailer for Camp’s film, Pleakley, portrayed by Billy Magnussen, and Jumba, played by Zach Galifianakis, both appear disguised as human men. Of course, this sent not at all in arrested development adults into a hissy fit.

Adult Disney Fans Cry Outrage Over Character Change in ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Remake

Fans wasted no time flooding the comment section of the director’s Q&A TikTok, voicing their thoughts on the controversial switch-up.

“WHAAAAAAAT WHAT WHAT DO YOU MEAAAAANN THEY DIDNT CHOOSE YOUR VERSION OF PLEAKLEY?! THATS THE *ONE* THING ABOUT THE TRAILER THAT MADE ME SO MAD,” a not-at-all unhinged fan exclaimed, probably while stamping their feet and tossing their lollipop across their parents’ basement.

“My comments here to hate on the fact that they turned Pleakley into a human. They should have remained aliens with silly disguises,” another fan nitpicked.

Meanwhile, one fan (shockingly) couldn’t accept reality.

“FIX PLEAKLEY. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE. THEY FIXED SONIC YOU CAN FIX AUNTIE PLEAKLEY,” they pleaded, with the movie set to drop in weeks.

The live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch has quickly become one of the most eagerly awaited releases among Disney fans. When the trailer dropped in mid-March, and has racked up over 100 million views. The film is slated to premiere in theaters nationwide on May 23.