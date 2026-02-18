disney-channel-alum-reveals-positive-cancer-screening-results

Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano announced she has received positive cancer screening results.

The Even Stevens alum shared the news in an emotional Instagram post. She noted that her family has a history of the disease, with both of her parents diagnosed with some form of cancer.

Although her mother beat her cancer, Romano said her father “eventually didn’t.” She further explained that her maternal grandmother died from lung cancer.

“My husband’s [results] came back completely negative,” Romano explained, noting she received her results as she was filming in Florida.

While sharing her own result, the actress sighed and said, “Mine did not come back negative.”

Romano then said that she has scheduled to have a PET scan, which is a test that checks for signs of cancer as well as heart disease and brain disorders.

She noted that she is currently fighting to get the scans covered by insurance.

“I debated whether or not I was going to post this because I was afraid I’d come off ‘cringe,'” Romano wrote in the post’s caption. “But I decided it was my duty to share, so that people get out there and get screenings. Let’s keep the good vibes going, and I will keep you all posted as I get more information”

The Former Disney Channel Star Emotionally Discusses James Van Der Beek’s Cancer Battle

As she spoke about her concerning screening results, Romano reflected on the recent passing of Dawson’s Creek alum James Van Der Beek.

“I live in Austin, and I was able to meet James Van Der Beek a bunch. His family’s amazing. He’s a pillar of our community in Texas,” she explained. “They always were raising money for the most amazing charities, and he’s not with us anymore. Cancer is everywhere. Which is why I got this test.”

Romano continued to discuss her results, noting that she was in “disbelief.” She said she hoped to “not think about it much” by staying focused on other things, such as her recent film project and upcoming memoir.

“Very vulnerable time for me,” she added. “About 367 days since I got shot in the face.”

Romano was shot in the eye while shooting clay pigeons as part of her birthday celebration last year.

