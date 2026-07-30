Disney+ Cancels High-Profile TV Show Despite Previous Renewal

Wonder Man will not be getting a season two on Disney+, despite having already been renewed.

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Variety reported that the show has been canceled.

Disney announced that the show would be getting a season two back in March, approximately two months after it debuted on Disney+.

Sources told the outlet that the writer’s room for season two never opened. Those writers have been released to pursue other jobs.

An individual with knowledge of the situation told Variety that while Wonder Man won’t be going forward with season two, the characters could appear in other Marvel projects in the future.

Image © MARVEL 2026

The show starred Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery. Both were expected to return for season two.

The official logline for the show was “Aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams (Abdul Mateen) is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery (Kingsley), an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak (Burić) is remaking the superhero film ‘Wonder Man.’ These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.”

Abdul-Mateen II recently received an Emmy nomination for his work on the show, and Deadline pointed out how rare it is for Marvel actors to score such nominations.

All eight episodes of season one premiered at the same time on January 27, and brought in 618 million minutes viewed in the first week, Deadline reported, citing Nielsen.

The show was number eight for streaming originals during the week of January 26 to February 1, and it appeared to have an older audience with 41% of viewers in the 34-49 age range. That was more than any Top 10 show that week.