Singer-Songwriter Makes 11-Year-Old’s Dream Come True With Grand Ole Opry Invite

An 11-year-old is set to make her Grand Ole Opry debut after scoring a personal invitation from a beloved singer-songwriter and Opry member.

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What started as a chance backstage encounter is now a full-circle moment. Ashley McBryde first crossed paths with 11-year-old Sawyer June back in February at the Opry, where the young superfan was caught belting out every word of “Light On In the Kitchen.”

Turns out, McBryde was paying attention.

After their initial encounter, McBryde took the time to personally connect with Sawyer and her family backstage. “I stopped and said hello to everybody,” McBryde recalled, noting that the young fan’s family even gifted her with pecans from their farm. It was there that she discovered Sawyer June was a singer too… and that she knew every word of “Bible And A .44.”

McBryde reached for her guitar and asked Sawyer to join her for a few lines. Their voices blended together effortlessly. McBryde later confessed that the young singer’s raw talent and passion left her genuinely stunned.

Of course, she hit follow on Sawyer’s social media not long after, vowing to keep tabs on her musical journey.

Ashley McBryde Helps an 11-Year-Old’s Grand Ole Opry Dreams Come True…

True to her word, McBryde recently found the perfect moment to share some exciting news with Sawyer during a visit to the WSM studio. Sawyer was on-air with host Eryn Cooper when a very special caller was patched through.

McBryde called in to check on Sawyer. She mentioned that the young singer had recently performed at her Redemption Bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

“That was awesome, just amazing,” Sawyer said, still processing the surprise of speaking with the country star again.

“Us becoming friends is one of the best things that’s happened to me in a long time,” McBryde told the young singer.

“It’s one of the best things that’s happened to me in a really long time,” a starry-eyed Sawyer echoed.

The 43-year-old then told the young artist she had an important question for her.

“As a proud member myself, and on behalf of the Grand Ole Opry, we’d love to invite you to stand in the Circle and make your Opry debut. What do you say?” the “One Night Standards” singer asked Sawyer.

Overcome with emotion, Sawyer told McBryde she was the best friend she’d ever had.

“You’re a star, Sawyer June,” McBryde shot back.

“Thank you so much. This is the biggest honor I’ve ever had in my life,” June managed.

Meanwhile, the Grand Ole Opry has yet to announce a date for Sawyer June’s debut. Here’s hoping McBryde will be there to share the moment… and maybe even another duet.