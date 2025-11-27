Iconic Disney Character Returns to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade After 12-Year Hiatus

An iconic Disney character has made his return to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade following a 12-year hiatus. The famous Buzz Lightyear balloon made its appearance on the streets of New York City for the annual event.

Videos by Suggest

The Disney character, which Tim Allen voiced in the Toy Story franchise films, Patrick Warburton in the Buzz Lightyear TV series, and Chris Evans in the 2022 animated film Lightyear, debuted at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2008 and held a spot in the lineup until 2013.

Buzz Lightyear balloon during the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The Buzz Lightyear balloon measures 67.7 feet long, 39.9 feet wide, and 34.3 feet tall, making it one of the widest balloons in the parade.

During the 2013 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Buzz Lightyear balloon experienced an issue. The Toy Story character’s left arm was damaged by one of the flagpoles of the Santaland Express when the balloon attempted to pass through the float.

Buzz Lightyear balloon during the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Along with the damage, one of the balloon’s utility vehicles also ran over a female balloon handler, injuring her foot.

Despite both incidents, the balloon finished the parade and was retired shortly thereafter. Nearly two years later, it was displayed at the Anaheim Convention Center during the 2015 D23 Expo.

The return of the Buzz Lightyear Balloon was announced at this year’s Destination D23 event.

Spider-Man and Minnie Mouse balloons will also be at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Disney Character Makes Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Return As Part of Toy Story’s 30th Anniversary

Buzz Lightyear’s return to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is part of Toy Story’s 30th anniversary celebration.

The first film in the iconic Disney/Pixar franchise premiered in 1995. It follows cowboy doll, Woody, as he deals with jealousy over the spaceman action figure, Buzz, which their owner received as a birthday present.

The jealousy leads to an adventure for both the cowboy and the spaceman. They escape from the disturbing residence of Andy’s neighbor, Sid, before Andy and his family move away.

The film starred Tim Allen and Tom Hanks, who played Woody. Both have appeared in all four films and will reprise their roles in the upcoming Toy Story 5.