Disco Legend Dies of COPD: Monti Rock III Was 86

Monti Rock III, the flamboyant disco-era personality, actor, and longtime Las Vegas icon, has died at 86.

A longtime friend of the Vegas vivant, Lucille Thaler, confirmed his passing to Neon. Rock passed away at his South Buffalo Road home from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He died on February 23 overnight.

“He said, ‘I love you, I love you, I love you.’ Three times,” Thaler told the oule. “He was a lifelong friend, and my family took him in like he was part of our family.”

Rock, who embraced showmanship as both a lifestyle and a career, became a familiar face during the height of the disco boom in the 1970s.

Audiences remember him best for his appearance in the 1977 hit film Saturday Night Fever, in which he played a high-energy disc jockey. The role cemented his place in pop culture at a time when disco pulsed through nightclubs across the country.

Before he stepped into the disco spotlight, Rock built a career as a publicist. He worked with major entertainment figures, including Liberace, and developed a reputation for bold self-promotion and an instinct for spectacle. He later carried that larger-than-life persona into the nightlife scene, especially in Las Vegas, where he became a fixture for decades.

Monti Rock III Lived Many Lives

Over the years, he reinvented himself several times, moving fluidly between publicity work, music, film and live appearances. He cultivated an image that matched the glittering excess of the disco era and leaned into it fully, often appearing in flashy outfits and speaking with theatrical flair.

Rock’s appearance in Saturday Night Fever preserved his connection to that cultural moment for generations of viewers. The movie, starring John Travolta, helped propel disco into the mainstream and left a lasting mark on music and fashion.

Friends and fans in Las Vegas remembered him as a colorful personality who relished attention and storytelling. He remained active in the city’s entertainment circles long after disco’s commercial peak faded, embracing his legacy as part of a bygone but beloved era.