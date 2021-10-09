DiGiorno Has Recalled Thousands Of Their Pizzas, So Check Your Fridges Now

If you prefer DiGiorno pizzas instead of delivery—and you have a few in your freezer—you may want to give them a quick look.

Nestle USA Inc. has recalled nearly 28,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizzas due to a packaging mix-up.

Mislabeled Pizzas Left Out The Soy Protein

According to All Recipes, a customer recently contacted the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company to let them know of a labeling error that has resulted in undeclared allergens.

The customer had purchased what they thought was a DiGiorno Pepperoni Crispy Pan Crust Pizza. But, it turned out to be mislabeled. Inside the carton was one of the brand’s three meat pizzas, and that meant a known allergen was not communicated on the packaging.

The meat in the DiGiorno Three Meat Pizza contains a soy protein that is not declared on the label of a DiGiorno Pepperoni Crispy Pan Crust Pizza. Anyone with a soy allergy or sensitivity should avoid the brand’s three meat version.

It turns out that thousands of DiGiorno Three Meat Pizzas were mislabeled as DiGiorno Pepperoni Crispy Pan Crust Pizzas. Since the carton doesn’t declare the allergen on its label, Nestle issued the recall.

Recall Details

The specific pizzas being recalled are labeled as DiGiorno Pepperoni Crispy Pan Crust Pizzas, 26 ounces. The lot code is 1181510721, and the product’s best-by date is March 2022. On the pizza’s packaging, that date reads MAR2022.

The establishment number—which you can find inside the USDA mark of inspection on the pizza carton—is EST. 1628A.

The Pizzas Were Sold All Over The Country

Nation Pizza Product Limited—which is owned by Nestle USA Inc.—produced the recalled pizzas on June 30, 2021. They were shipped and sold to numerous retail locations throughout the United States this summer.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has posted a photo of the specific packaging for the recalled product on its website. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of any injuries or adverse reactions, according to the department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service division.

Of course, they would like to keep it that way. So, anyone who has eaten the pizza and has concerns should contact their health provider. If you have any of these pizzas in your freezer, the USDA says to take them back to the store where you bought them and get a refund. Or, you can just toss them in the trash.