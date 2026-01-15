‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Actor and Spouse Divorcing

Diff’rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges announced he and his spouse, designer Bettijo B. Hirschi, have officially called it quits after three years of marriage.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Bridges shared, “After much prayer and reflection, my spouse and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This was not an easy choice, and it comes with a heavy heart, but also with love and gratitude for the life we shared.”

The Diff‘rent Strokes actor further stated he thanked God for the time he and Hirschi had together and the lessons they learned throughout their relationship. “Even in this season of change, I trust He is guiding us both toward healing, peace, and new beginnings.”

Bridges asked for privacy as he and Hirschi navigated through their divorce. He also asked others to pray for his estranged spouse, wishing them joy and fulfillment in the next chapter.

Todd Bridges Was Previously Married For More Than a Decade

This was the Diff’rent Strokes actor’s second marriage. He was previously married to his first wife, Dori, from 1998 to 2012. They share a son, Spencir, and a daughter, Bo.

Hirschi had four children from a previous marriage.

The soon-to-be-exes first met in early 2022. During a 2024 appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Hirschi said a friend had set up a dating profile and showed it to Bridges for “market research.”

Less than a year later, Hischi and Bridges exchanged vows.

While opening up about the wedding, Hirchi told PEOPLE that she wore a dress she designed herself.

“I tried to find something off-the-rack that I could wear, and I just wasn’t seeing what I wanted because I wanted more coverage,” Hirschi said. “I like classic beauty channeling from older eras, like Audrey Hepburn. So that’s what I was really inspired by.”

The designer further noted that the dress was all satin and had a fitted bodice with a square neck. “And then I have long legs, so I did a split skirt that was kind of like a wrap. And then for the ceremony, I had an 80-inch satin train and then a 200-inch-long veil.”

Speaking about the relationship, Hirshchi said the couple went through a lot ot find each other.

“We kind of both had given up on finding something this great, and we were super surprised to be able to have it kind of given to us, and we feel like God had a hand in bringing us together,” Hirschi added. “We feel so blessed.”