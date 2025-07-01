Diddy Trial Juror Reportedly Not Following Judge’s Instructions Amid Deliberations

Diddy trial deliberations reportedly ran into some issues after one juror allegedly refused to follow the judge’s instructions.

According to The New York Post, the 12-person jury sent a note to Judge Arun Subramanian during deliberations around 12:40 p.m. on Monday, concerning one of their own jurors.

“We have a juror, ‘Juror 25,’ who we believe cannot follow your instruction,” the note reads.

The juror was identified as a “51-year-old man with a thick European accent.” The media outlet reported that during the jury selection, the man stated he lived in Manhattan with his partner. He also works as a scientist, holding a doctorate in molecular biology and neuroscience.

Despite the circumstance, the judge told the juror to continue deliberating. There weren’t any details as to what instructions the juror was failing to follow.

The issue surfaced about an hour after the jurors were sent to the jury room at 11:30 a.m. During deliberations, the trial jurors were to discuss the different charges and which, if any, Diddy should be convicted of.

The disgraced rapper is facing five criminal counts: one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The deliberations began less than two months after open arguments.

Diddy Did Not Testify During His Trial

In a shocking move, Diddy decided not to testify during his trial.

While asking if he was going to testify, Judge Arun Subramanian asked Diddy how he was doing. “I’m doing great,” he told the judge. “Your Honor. I’ve been wanting to tell you thank you. You’re doing an excellent job.”

Judge Subramanian then chuckled and said, “Thank you,” before confirming with Diddy that he was not taking the stand.

When asked if he had spoken to his attorneys about his decision, Diddy stated, “Yes, Your Honor.”

The decision was shocking because Diddy’s lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, previously stated that he wanted to take the stand to tell his side.

“I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand,” Agnifilo stated in the TMZ documentary The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment last fall. “I think he is very eager to tell his story.

Agnifilo then stated, “I think he will tell every part of his story. Including what you see on video.”