Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Hospitalized Amid Trafficking Investigation

Amid his federal investigation, Janice Combs, mother of Bad Boy CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs, has been hospitalized.

Sources close to the rap mogul’s matriarch say she was experiencing chest pains on Wednesday before being rushed to the hospital. While it’s still unclear what caused the pain, officials are opting to keep her under observation for another day. Janice allegedly claims that the federal investigation and lawsuits brought against her son are to blame for her ailments.

Diddy, who was in Miami at the time, arrived at the hospital at his mother’s request.

Diddy Facing Serious Legal Trouble

Combs found himself in troubled waters this past March. The Bad Boy CEO is a person of interest in an investigation involving sex trafficking. The FBI and U.S. Homeland Security raided several of Diddy’s homes in March looking for evidence.

Things got even worse for the famed artist as time lapsed. On May 17, CNN released shocking video footage of Combs physically attacking his former girlfriend and label artist, Cassie Ventura.

In the video, Combs is seen chasing Ventura down the corridor of a hotel. He also dragged her by her hair and repeatedly punched and kicked her. So the leak of the video led to a myriad of backlash for the Bad Boy founder.

Plaintiff’s Attorney Goes Off on Combs Amid Investigation

Combs’ legal troubles don’t seem to be affecting him after footage surfaced of the entrepreneur whitewater rafting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last weekend.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, who represents Adria English, decided to weigh in on the videos. English worked in the adult film industry and is the latest person to file a lawsuit against Combs. In her suit she accuses him of sex trafficking her while she worked at his infamous parties in both the Hamptons and in Miami.

“After seeing Defendant Combs whitewater rafting and jetting around on his personal plane, seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has causedand has been accused of by countless individuals over decades, Mrs. English is even more motivated to ensure justice prevails,” Mitchell-Kidd told TMZ.

Douglas Wigdor, who represents Diddy’s ex Cassie Ventura, told the outlet: “I don’t think whitewater rafting will prepare him for the choppy waters that lie ahead.”