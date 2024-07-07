diddy-breaks-social-media-silence-following-controversial-instagram-scrub

On May 17, CNN released shocking video footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs physically attacking his former girlfriend and label artist, Cassie Ventura.

In the video, Combs is seen chasing Ventura down the corridor of a hotel. He also dragged her by her hair and repeatedly punched and kicked her. The heinous nature of the video of Combs attacking Cassie led to a plethora of inquiries.

Diddy Breaks Silence After Social Media Scrub

Naturally, the release of the video led to a myriad of backlash aimed at the shamed music mogul. Eventually, Combs succumbed to the pressure of the backlash, completely scrubbing his Instagram page in June. But after scrubbing his Instagram, Combs made his return, breaking his silence as he boarded a private plane.

“The rap mogul posted a new video on his Instagram Story — showing him walking toward his private plane at an airport with a mat on the ground that read, ‘Combs Air,'” TMZ wrote.

“Diddy briefly stopped and turned to the pilot standing on the tarmac, while stating, “What up? How you doing?” He then gave the pilot a fist bump before climbing a flight of stairs into the aircraft and mumbling, “No place like home.”

Analyst Slams Combs For Deleting Apology

Diddy initially apologized to Cassie in an Instagram video. In the apology, he noted that he was going through a “dark time,” when he assaulted her. Diddy also notes he was “so disgusted” with himself for his actions. But when the Bad Boy Founder recently wiped his Instagram page clean, he also removed the apology video.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith is displeased with Combs and the handling of his sexual assault allegations. On Tuesday the analyst tore up Diddy after the rap mogul removed his apology video to Cassie.

Last month he took to his podcast to blast Combs for his actions, calling them “foolish.” Smith also speculated about the reasoning behind the removal of the apology video, claiming it would not work in Combs’ favor.

“By deleting the video, you throw all of that out the window—the possibility of the very few people that would ever believe that really having a reason to continue to believe you,” he said.