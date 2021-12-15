Did You Know Tobey Maguire’s Net Worth Partially Comes From Poker?

We all know that Tobey Maguire has made some serious cash as an actor, especially after landing the lucrative big-screen role of Peter Parker and Spider-Man in the ’00s. But what you may not know is that the 46-year-old heartthrob has also earned substantial income as a film producer and—of all things—a high-stakes poker champ. But just how much money are we talking about? Here’s a deep dive into Tobey Maguire’s net worth.

Tobey Maguire’s Acting Career

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

While Maguire may be best known for his role in the Spider-Man franchise, he’s been working steadily ever since he was a kid. Throughout the early and mid-90s, Maguire appeared in a slew of commercials and nabbed small roles in TV shows like Blossom, Roseanne, and Walker, Texas Ranger. He also landed his first credited feature film role alongside his good pal Leonardo DiCaprio in This Boy’s Life in 1993.

But Maguire’s biggest financial coup came when he landed the lead role in the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man, which was released in 2002. The casting news came as a surprise to many Spider-Man fans, who did not see Maguire as someone who could pull off a larger-than-life superhero role, but Spider-Man was a massive hit, earning a record-setting $39.4 million on its opening day. That record was not broken until the film’s highly anticipated sequel, Spider-Man 2, was released in 2004, earning a cool $40.4 million on opening day. And when Spider-Man 3 hit screens in 2007, it smashed that record with an impressive opening-day tally of $59 million. Spider-Man 3 also went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2007, and remained the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie until Spider-Man: Far From Home (starring Tom Holland in the title role) broke the record 12 years later in 2019.

His Career Took Off After Spider-man

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Maguire continued to land roles after his reign as Spider-Man, appearing in movies like Seabiscuit, The Good German, Brothers (for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor), The Details, and The Great Gatsby (which once again paired him with longtime friend Leonardo DiCaprio). In 2009, Maguire started his own production company which has made movies like Good People, The 5th Wave, and the 2014 drama Pawn Sacrifice, in which Maguire also starred as legendary chess champ Bobby Fischer.

While Maguire certainly makes good money as a producer, the Labor Day star says he’s not that concerned with box office potential when picking new projects to work on. “Big corporations are in the business of making money, and that’s the way they think they need to go,” he said in a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “As a fan of movies and of artists, I just concern myself with what I’m doing…I’m not concerned with a specific business model in order to hit a certain number every year or anything like that. It’s a personal exploration. [My production partner] Matt and I just look at things and [ask], ‘Do we feel moved or called to do this?’ And that’s the model.”

Maguire Has Allegedly Earned Millions By Playing Poker

(Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

In addition to his extra earnings as a producer, Maguire has made some serious cash playing poker. He began playing tournaments back in the mid-’00s and participated in ESPN’s World Series of Poker Main Event Championship in 2005, 2006, and 2007. He was also a member of an underground poker ring that played from 2005 until about 2009 and included other big-time celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck. The operator of that ring, Molly Broom, wrote a book about the game’s high-stakes antics, which was made into the 2018 movie Molly’s Game starring Jessica Chastain.

While there’s no way to know for sure just how much money Maguire has made as a poker player, insider reports say he was almost always the big winner at the high-stakes Hollywood games. One participant estimated the Spider-Man star took home anywhere from $30 to $40 million over the years. And poker pro, Phil Hellmuth, who has played Maguire himself and described him as “legitimate pro,” estimates he’s won at least $10 million in Hollywood home games.

Unfortunately for Maguire, his high-stakes poker antics have also cost him some cash, though it’s a relatively small amount compared to what he’s taken in. In 2011, the actor was sued for winning money in a series of allegedly illegal games run by a hedge fund manager convicted of operating a Ponzi scheme. The Seabiscuit star agreed to pay $80,000 to settle the lawsuit but maintained he had no knowledge of the Ponzi scheme.

Real Estate Investments

(Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Maguire has also been smart with his real estate investments, which is how many Hollywood stars grow their wealth. In 2019, he purchased a midcentury-style mansion in Brentwood, California, for $6.9 million. The 3,500-square-foot house, which had previously been owned by Hollywood producer Nina Jacobson, has four bedrooms, five and a half baths, an outdoor pool, and a hot tub, as well as a movie theater, a kids’ playroom, and a large backyard with plenty of amenities for outdoor entertaining.

We also know that Maguire sold a Mission-style home in Santa Monica in 2017 for $3.325 million, which he had purchased just two years prior for $2.675 million. And in May of 2021, The Great Gatsby star sold a valuable plot of Los Angeles land for $10.7 million. According to the Los Angeles Times, it was the area’s second-highest-priced land deal in 2021, behind a Brentwood Park lot that sold for $11.5 million in January.

Tobey Maguire’s Net Worth

(Photo by CRAIG SJODIN/ABC via Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Maguire is worth an estimated $75 million. A big part of that fortune is no doubt thanks to his Spider-Man fame. According to Variety, he earned a $17 million paycheck for Spider-Man 2, and we can only assume his fee was even higher for Spider-Man 3. In addition, he took home big paychecks for providing the voice of Peter Parker and Spider-Man in the video game adaptations of each of the three films.

And if the reports about his poker prowess are true, Maguire also has his card-playing talents to thank for his substantial wealth. Add to that the money he earns from his production company, which continues to churn out movies.