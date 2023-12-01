Did OSU Students Kill A Longhorn Because Of Upcoming Big 12 Game Against Texas?

On Friday, a deceased steer was found at a fraternity house in close proximity to Oklahoma State University’s campus, approximately 24 hours before the anticipated Big 12 championship football game between the Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns. The incident has prompted a police investigation.

CBS 11’s J.D. Miles reported that the lifeless carcass was discovered at approximately 6:30 AM in front of the FarmHouse Fraternity, with its stomach deliberately cut open. The phrase “F*** FH” was also inscribed on the side of the longhorn.

Kennedy Thomason

Law enforcement has since removed the animal from the premises. While an official motive has not been declared, many suspect a connection to OSU’s significant Saturday game against UT, given the latter’s association with the longhorn mascot.

In response to the distressing incident, OSU officials released a statement expressing their dismay at the display of animal cruelty near the off-campus fraternity house:

“Oklahoma State University is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house,” OSU officials said.

“The Stillwater Police Department is investigating the incident, and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct also has initiated an investigation.

“Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”

As the investigation unfolds, the OSU vs. UT football game is scheduled to commence at 9 a.m. PT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.