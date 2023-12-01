Did Ex-Chicago Blackhawks Player Get Booted For Sleeping With Teammate’s Mom?

Former Chicago Blackhawks player Corey Perry has broken his silence, issuing a public apology and denying allegations that his termination from the team was linked to an inappropriate relationship with Connor Bedard’s mother.

As reported by TMZ, Perry, 38-years-old, had his contract with the Blackhawks terminated early this week. The team cited a violation of internal policies related to “conduct that is unacceptable.” The decision followed speculation on social media suggesting Perry’s involvement with Bedard’s mother, Melanie. Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson addressed these rumors, denouncing them as “wildly inaccurate” and “disgusting.”

BREAKING: #Blackhawks have placed Corey Perry on unconditional waivers and plan to terminate his contract, effective immediately.



Team statement: pic.twitter.com/5cQQlEYHpM — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 28, 2023

In response, Perry released a statement confronting the false narrative surrounding his departure. He expressed his regret for the impact of the speculation on others, emphasizing that the situation had no involvement with teammates or their families.

Perry admitted, “My behavior was inappropriate and wrong.”

While specific details of the incident leading to his termination were not disclosed, reports indicate it was an “alcohol-infused incident” with team staffers and corporate sponsors. Perry has announced his decision to seek mental health and alcohol treatment in hopes of not repeating his actions moving forward.

“I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career,” Perry stated. “Once again, I am deeply sorry.”