Devoted Father Dies After Getting Trapped In Industrial Chemical Mixer

A devoted father has sadly died in the most horrific of ways. He passed away after getting trapped in an industrial chemical mixer while working at an Arizona plant.

Officials confirmed the death of 57-year-old Jose Fernando Partida. Partida worked at Gowan Milling in Yuma. On January 4, Partida had been cleaning the inside of the industrial mixer. That’s when someone accidentally turned it on.

While a co-worker escaped, Partida became trapped in the machine.

“The sad thing is the time that he was there and that he was begging for help,” Partida’s son Omar told Arizona’s Family.

Although the staff killed power to the mixer immediately, it took rescue crews more than five hours to free the father from the machine. Due to the chemicals, they had to get a hazmat team.

“I was imagining all the pain that he was passed through. And all that stuff. I imagine it’s just to be there for five hours and hold all the pain. I don’t think my dad deserved all that,” Omar said.

Getting Trapped In Industrial Mixer

The mixer left him with broken ribs, arm, and leg. Sadly, he passed away at the hospital on January 10..

“When they called me that he had an accident, I thought it was like a small accident,” his son said. “He always was trying to help us and anything that we had the problems, he was there. And he always have an answer for me. Now that he’s not here, it’s like, I don’t know. It’s like, because it was just me, my sister and him.”

“He always called me to let me know about soccer and about football,” he also added.

Meanwhile, Gowan Milling LLC released a statement about the death.

“We immediately enacted our emergency response protocol upon learning of this employee’s injury, including calling emergency medical professionals and other first responders,” a spokesperson told Arizona’s Family.

“Emergency responders provided medical care to our employee on the scene and transported him to the hospital by ambulance. We also worked closely with first responders to secure the area surrounding the incident,” the spokesperson continued.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our employee, and our thoughts and most sincere sympathies are extended to his family at this time,” the spokesperson said.