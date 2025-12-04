detroit-unveils-11-foot-bronze-robocop-statue

RoboCop may have been filmed in Dallas, but Detroit just gave him a permanent tribute—a towering 11-foot bronze statue.

Videos by Suggest

Sure, Paul Verhoeven’s ultra-violent, satirical take on movie violence and consumerism—complete with a crime-ridden future Detroit where overworked cops go on strike—might seem like an unconventional choice for Motor City to celebrate… but here we are.

A video shared by Detroit’s Metro Times shows the statue of the cybernetic superhero cop, originally portrayed by Peter Weller, in all his glory.

According to the Metro Times, the striking piece, which was erected yesterday in Detroit’s Eastern Market, has been long in the making.

It all started in 2011 when a Twitter user pitched the idea to then-Mayor Dave Bing, arguing that “Philadelphia has a statue of Rocky & RoboCop would kick Rocky’s butt.”

“He’s a GREAT ambassador for Detroit,” the tweet added.

The idea gained traction after Bing’s office shut it down. “There are not any plans to erect a statue to Robocop,” Bing tweeted at the time. “Thank you for the suggestion.”

Despite Bing’s cold response, a fan named Brandon Walley started a crowdfunding campaign that raised over $60,000. The funds were used to commission a statue created by George Gikas of Venus Bronze Works. However, the project faced years of delays and bureaucratic hurdles, which helps explain the 15-year odyssey.

The Internet Reacts to Detroit’s RoboCop Statue

Meanwhile, the Metro Times‘ TikTok post featuring the new bronze statue is filled with delighted comments from onlookers.

“Hey, if Philadelphia can have a Rocky statue, Detroit can have a RoboCop statue,” one top comment read. “Ok, that is too damn DOPE,” another onlooker declared. “Can we get an Axel Foley statue next?” another film fan wondered, referring to Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop character.

“It should probably be in Dallas because that is where they filmed it,” one cinema lover correctly joked.

Peter Weller as RoboCop, in the 1987 film directed by Paul Verhoeven. (Photo by Orion Pictures Corporation/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

For fans looking to make the pilgrimage (or just pay their respects), the RoboCop statue stands outside of 3434 Russell St. in Detroit.

You know… Milwaukee has a statue of Henry Winkler’s iconic Happy Days character, Arthur Fonzarelli. Could the Bronze Fonz take Detroit’s RoboCop statue? Hmmm

My money’s on the cyborg with the thigh-holster. Aaaay.