Details of Taylor Swift’s Feud With Former Friend Leak out in New Report

As the alleged feud between Taylor Swift and Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh, continues, more details about the broken friendship have surfaced.

Videos by Suggest

Sources close to the once-pals told The Daily Mail that while the duo had been super close for years, things took a turn in the last year. It’s unlikely that Keleigh and Miles will now be invited to Taylor’s wedding to Travis Kelce due to the supposed fallout.

However, mutual friends are reportedly trying to get Taylor and Keleigh to reconcile.

Now the insiders have revealed what led to the friendship falling apart. It all started when Taylor and Travis started dating.

“Travis wasn’t looking for anything serious, and once you get into the Taylor world, it’s instantly serious,” the first insider explained. They, along with a second insider, confirmed that Keleigh pushed for the couple to take things to the next level fairly quickly.

As the couples Miles and Keleigh and Taylor and Travis also became close, Taylor’s once-close pal, Blake Lively, grew envious.

The second insider said that Lively “felt threatened by Keleigh and Taylor’s closeness and tried to tear their friendship apart ot be Taylor’s number one.”

The first insider further pointed out that Lively was “not generally very welcoming of other people into the fold.”

Keleigh Refused to Be Involved in Blake’s ‘It Ends With Us’ Drama

Meanwhile, the second insider stated that Keleigh did not want to be involved in Blake’s lawsuit with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. She was “turned off” when Lively’s private texts, in which she called Taylor her “dragon” friend, leaked online.

“Keleigh didn’t want to be a part of it,” the second source said. “And couldn’t believe they were talking like that to each other.”

Keleigh’s lack of support throughout the situation led to tension before an award show that Taylor invited her to. Keleigh ended up skipping the event.

The second inside noted that Tyalor was “not empathetic” towards Keleigh when she had to miss the award show.

“Friends told Keleigh to protect her mental health. She needs to take space, but they were still in contact here and there,” the source noted. “Keleigh’s friends were very protective.”

However, Keleigh seemingly didn’t listen to the advice and kept Taylor in her life.

“‘Nobody wants to be on the outside,’ the first insider claimed. They also said that Keleigh was loyal to Taylor despite any issues because “she wants to be relevant.”

Amid the tension, Keleigh allegedly spoke to Taylor about her lack of effort towards the friendship.

A third insider then said, “Keleigh told Taylor she felt like she was always playing second, third, or even fourth fiddle to her other friends.”

The friendship seemingly fell apart in the summer of 2024. The insiders agreed that Taylor wasn’t supportive, even after Miles and Keleigh’s house burned down in the LA wildfires.

However, months after the wildfires, Miles appeared on Travis’ New Heights podcast. He even referred to the NFL star as his brother.

Days before his New Heights appearance, Miles said he wasn’t sure if he and Keleigh were invited to the wedding.