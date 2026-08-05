pro-wrestling-icon-dead-at-85

Pro wrestling icon and Funk wrestling dynasty member Dory Funk Jr has passed away. He was 85 years old.

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In a statement, WWE confirmed the news. “WWE is saddened to learn that Dory Funk Jr., a WWE Hall of Famer and influential wrestling trainer, has passed away,” the statement reads. “A member of the legendary Funk wrestling dynasty, they didn’t come much tougher or more respected than Dory Funk Jr.”

The WWE revealed that Funk Jr started his wrestling career at a young age with the help of his father, fellow wrestling legend Dory Funk Sr.

“As a kid, I used to dream I could do all the things my father could do,” Funk Jr shared during a 2007 interview with WWE. “I wanted to be just like him.”

Dory established his career in professional wrestling alongside his younger brother, Terry. His career lasted more than half a century and included numerous wrestling championship wins. His NWA World Heavyweight Champion reign is ranked behind Lou Thesz as the longest reign in the title’s history.

The famed wrestler ended up following in his father’s footsteps by opening a wrestling school, known as the FUnking Conservatory. He helped train Kurt Angle, Edge, Christian, The Hardy Boyz, Mark Henry, and Mickie James.

Dory and Terry were also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by fellow wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes in 2009.

“WWE extends its condolences to Dory Funk Jr.’s family, friends and fans,” the wrestling organization then added.

Funk Jr. is survived by his wife, Marti, and his five children. He is preceded in death by his brother, Terry, who died in 2023, and his father.

The Wrestling World Mourns Dory Funk Jr.

Just after the news broke about Dory’s passing, the wrestling world took to social media to pay tribute.

“Dory Funk Jr. was such a fantastic world champion for his time,” Dave Meltzer stated. “I’d call him for that 1969-73 time period the perfect champion, always a great match, always made the opponent, no matter the skill level, look like someone who could win the world title.”

Chris Sabin also wrote, “Rest in peace Dory Funk Jr. Thank you for your kindness and help early in my career.”

Te DiBiase then added, “I am deeply saddened to hear the Dory Funk Jr. has passed away. I was very close to him, his brother Terry and his whole family. My family and the Funk family were very close. It saddens me to know that the last of a dying breed has passed away. May he rest in peace.”