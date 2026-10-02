‘Destroyed’: Band’s Studio Burns Down, All Equipment and New Music Lost

Sydney indie-folk trio Sons of the East are facing a major setback after a fire destroyed their studio, including instruments, recording equipment and unreleased music.

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The band announced the news Thursday, explaining that they learned Wednesday morning that their Sydney studio had “completely burnt down.”

No one was inside the studio when the fire started, according to the band. The firefighters who responded to the blaze were also unharmed.

The musicians praised the emergency crews for working to keep the fire from spreading to nearby areas.

“They did an amazing job containing the fire and preventing it from spreading further,” the band said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Sons of the East said they were still processing the extent of the damage and what was lost in the fire. Among the destroyed belongings were instruments the group had owned and used for years, as well as much of its recording equipment.

“Almost all of our studio equipment has been destroyed, including instruments we’ve owned and toured with for decades,” the band said.

The fire also wiped out computers and backup drives containing music the trio had been working on.

“Our computers and backup drives, containing much of the new music we’ve been working on, were also lost in the blaze.”

The loss comes as Sons of the East continue to work on new material and prepare for upcoming projects. However, the band made clear that the fire will not put an end to its plans.

The group also expressed gratitude for the support it has received from fans, friends and others in the music community. Some people have already offered replacement instruments and access to studio space as the band works to move forward.

“We feel very supported and lucky to have such good people around us!” they said.

While the destruction has left the group facing the loss of equipment and years of musical history, Sons of the East said they remain focused on what comes next.

“It’s a pretty devastating thing to wake up to, and we’re still trying to understand what’s happened, but regardless, we’ll push on,” they said. “We have very exciting things coming up and this isn’t going to stop us.”