Derry Power Dead at 90: Actor Appeared in ‘Far and Away,’ ‘My Left Foot’ and More

Derry Power, a classic TV actor who also appeared in high-profile films like the Ron Howard-directed Far and Away, has died.

Power passed away on September 5 at the age of 90, surrounded by family at Fern Dean Nursing Home in Dublin, Ireland, according to his obituary.

The actor was born on March 29, 1935, in Cork, Ireland, and went on to appear in over 60 film and TV projects, according to his IMDb. He began his career in 1959 with Home Is the Hero and This Other Eden. In the early 1960s, he starred in titles such as The Quare Fellow, Maigret, Festival, Never Put It in Writing, and Love Story.

He later secured a role in the ITV sitcom The Larkins.

The beloved show, created by Fred Robinson, featured actors like David Kossoff and Peggy Mount. It premiered in 1958 and ran for six seasons. Power joined the cast in the fifth season as Paddy, appearing in 10 episodes over the final two seasons.

Derry Power Appeared in a Film That Earned Daniel Day-Lewis His First Oscar

After the series ended, Power maintained a steady career, appearing in projects like Young Cassidy, Cars, Ulysses, Escape, Lock Up Your Daughters!, Tales from the Lacy Acre, Saturday Night Theatre, and Warlords of the Deep.

He also appeared in 1989’s My Left Foot alongside Daniel Day-Lewis. Day-Lewis won his first Academy Award for his performance as poet and painter Christy Brown in the film. He also popped up in 1992’s epic Far and Away alongside stars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

His final onscreen appearance was in 2014 on the TV show Vikings.

The Irish touring company, the Druid Theatre, paid tribute ot Power, who was also a prolific stage actor.

“Druid mourns the passing of actor Derry Power, one of the true gentlemen of Irish theatre,” they wrote on X.

“We had the honour of working with Derry over the course of three years when he played the role of Michael James Flaherty in The Playboy of the Western World, as part of DruidSynge,’ the company added.

Derry Power is survived by his sister, Liz, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and many friends. He had two children, Michelle and David. Donations can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Foundation, according to his obituary.