dermot-mulroney-files-to-divorce-his-singer-songwriter-wife

Young Guns legend Dermot Mulroney has officially filed for divorce from his pop singer wife, Prima Apollinaare.

Mulroney filed for divorce from his spouse of 15 years on Saturday, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The documents list their separation date as “TBD.”

The 61-year-old actor requested that both parties split attorneys’ fees and share joint physical and legal custody of their two daughters, Mabel Ray (17) and Sally June (15).

The My Best Friend’s Wedding star also asked the court to remove its ability to award spousal support to Apollinaare, while also requesting spousal support for himself.

However, an alleged insider clarified the situation to PEOPLE.

“No one is asking for anything, and no one is denying anything,” the source told the outlet. “They are not arguing over the children nor money.”

“[Mulroney and Apollinaare] used mediators, not lawyers, as they are friends and this is amicable,” the insider insisted to PEOPLE. “They were advised to file this way.”

The pair has not yet determined the full details of their assets, but in the court documents, Mulroney stated that all earnings and assets accumulated during the marriage, up to the date of separation, will be treated as community property.

This was the Second Marriage for Dermot Mulroney

Mulroney married Italian musician and songwriter Tharita Cesaroni, known professionally as Apollinaare, in December 2010. This was three years after his 2007 divorce from his first wife, actress Catherine Keener. He and Tharita had their first daughter in April 2008 and their second in July 2009.

The couple connected through their mutual love of music. Besides acting, Mulroney is a professional cellist with credits in films like Planet of the Apes and the Mission: Impossible franchise. Meanwhile, Apollinaare is a singer-songwriter.

Mulroney and Apollinaare brought their partnership to television, appearing together on the singing game show “We Are Family” last year.

“It is great to come out and then turn to your own spouse and sing right into their face,” Mulroney gushed to Entertainment Weekly about appearing on the game show with his soon-to-be ex.

“That was unusual. I have to say, really, really fun,” he added.