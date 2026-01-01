Denny Hamlin Breaks Silence on House Fire That Left His Father Dead and Mother Hospitalized

Denny Hamlin has issued a statement in the wake of a family tragedy.

Hamlin’s parents’ home burned down on Sunday, and his father, Dennis Hamlin, died afterward. His mom, Mary Lou, is currently hospitalized. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series runner-up issued a statement on the situation Wednesday, thanking the public for their supportive messages.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with condolences on my father’s passing,” the NASCAR driver wrote on X. “My mother continues to improve, and our family truly appreciates the outpouring of support and the respect for our privacy during this time.”

The Athletic and local outlets reported late Sunday night that a home owned by Denny Hamlin’s property company, Won One Real Estate, burned down in Stanley, North Carolina. The Lucia Riverbend Fire Department’s chief, David Toomey, told WCNC that Hamlin’s parents lived in the home.

Soon after, Gaston County Emergency Management and Fire Services officially confirmed that Hamlin’s parents were the two residents hurt in the blaze, with Dennis succumbing to his injuries.

Details on the Hamlin Home Fire Are Still Sparse

Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Progressive Toyota, exits his car after the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 02, 2025 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The fire resulted in a “total loss” of the home, according to Toomey. However, the chief noted they were able to pull “some really expensive cars’ and unspecified racing memorabilia out of the home’s garage before they were damaged.

The cause of the fire is undetermined as of press time.