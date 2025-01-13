Dennis Quaid’s Live TV Interview During Los Angeles Wildfires Sparks Backlash

A local Los Angeles reporter is being criticized for interviewing actor Dennis Quaid during the evacuations of the city’s wildfires.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, as he was evacuating from his home in the Brentwood neighborhood, Quaid was stopped by KNBC reporter Robert Kovacik. He was then awkwardly interviewed about his evacuation plans.

“We’ve all had a really big lesson that our experience of reality can change in a moment,” Quaid explained. “I came back just in case I had to shut off the gas, you know, all those little things you don’t think of, and just thought maybe I can be there and put a hose on a roof if the embers start coming over at least…something like that, or help out the neighbors.”

Dennis Quaid brought his dog, Peaches, to spray down his roof and help his neighbors evacuate during the wildfires.

“We’ve had it lucky,” The Parent Trap star continued. “I have so many friends who have lost [their homes]… We’re fighting as hard as we can to save our city.”

Following the interview, many viewers took to social media to call out Kovacik for the unnecessarily awkward chat.

“Not them interviewing Dennis Quaid while he frantically tries to pack his belongings to evacuate,” one viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter) with multiple cry emojis.

“Truly one of the worst parasitic paparazzi s–t I’ve ever seen,” another viewer also declared. “It went on for like 20 minutes, this dude harassing Dennis Quaid and being ridiculously inappropriate, crossing boundaries and invading privacy while he’s trying to evacuate.”

A third viewer further advised that Kovacik needed to acquire some boundaries.

Los Angeles Wildfires Death Toll Rises to 24

Meanwhile, USA Today reported that the Los Angeles wildfires’ death toll has risen to 24. The blazes have also destroyed thousands of structures.

During a recent update, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner confirmed 24 people have died from the wildfires. The cases are under investigation by the department. Only 10 have been confirmed as human remains.

New wind warnings were announced as the dozens of firefighters continued to battle the wildfires. The latest warnings indicate the wildfires may threaten additional communities in and around Los Angeles.

The Palisades Fire, which erupted on Tuesday, Jan. 7, has scorched more than 23,000 acres so far. As of Sunday evening, the wildfire was at 13% containment. The Santa Ana winds, fueling the fires, picked up on Sunday morning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. North-northeast winds between 35 and 44 mph were possible.

“We’re not out of the woods yet. We have some very significant fire weather ahead of us,” Nancy Ward, director of the California Office of Emergency Services, stated during a press conference on Sunday afternoon. “We’ve prepositioned additional engines, fire crews, helicopters, bulldozers, water tenders across all of Southern California … all poised to assist and support the additional fire threat.”

Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire is 27% contained, while the Hurst Fire is 89%. The three other fires—Kenneth, Sunset, and Sunswept—have been contained.