Denise Richards’ Second Husband Aaron Phypers Files For Divorce After Six Years of Marriage

Denise Richards and her second husband, Aaron Phypers, are calling it quits after more than six years of marriage.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE revealed that Phypers filed for divorce on July 7. He listed the date of separation as July 4 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the breakup.

The now estranged couple first met when Richards had “preventative DNA repair” at Phyers’ healing center in Malibu. They began dating in June 2017 and were married in September 2018.

Although they do not have any minor children together, Richards previously revealed that Phyers was in the process of adopting her 14-year-old daughter, Eloise. However, it remains unclear whether the adoption was finalized before the divorce filing.

In his filing, Phypers revealed he has “not made income” since he “had to close down” his wellness company, Quantum 360 Club, last year. He also allocated $0 in monthly spending for life and accident insurance, savings and investments, and charitable contributions.

Meanwhile, Richards earns more than $250,000 a month through her OnlyFans account, TV work, brand deals, and event appearances.

Phypers has requested spousal support from Richards. He also asked that they each keep certain assets and debts as separate property.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers Previously Stated That Divorce Wasn’t An Option For Them

During an episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things earlier this year, Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers said that divorce was not an option for them.

“It’s not easy being married to me,” Richards admitted. To which, Phypers said, “It is not, and she said it! But this is it. I’m done.”

Richards further stated that she was never getting divorced again. “Even if we hate each other, I’m not gonna f—ing get divorced.”

Phypers agreed with Richards by noting, “We’ll just have different homes or something. But we’re not gonna hate each other.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Richards opened up about her messy divorce with her first husband, Charlie Sheen. “The judgment from other people and being made out to be this awful woman,” she said. “I’ll never get divorce, even if we hate each other.”

Richards and Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006 and share daughters Sami and Lola. Phypers was briefly married to Desperate Housewives actress Nicollette Sheridan. They finalized their divorce weeks before Phypers married Richards.