Denise Richards Reportedly “Can’t Stop Crying” Following Death Of Ex Patrick Muldoon

Actor Denise Richards is reportedly “devastated” and struggling to cope following the death of her former partner, Patrick Muldoon.

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A source told The Daily Mail that Richards has been overcome with grief in the wake of Muldoon’s death. Reportedly, the actress “can’t stop crying” as she processes the loss of someone who once played a significant role in her life.

“She’s devastated. Really, really sad. I’d even call her inconsolable. She can’t stop crying,” the source said. “Patrick is the ex that she had the best relationship with. There was a ton of respect on both sides.”

“It was so amicable that they were better friends than lovers and they remained in constant contact. She was his biggest supporter, he was hers.”

Richards and Muldoon shared a high-profile relationship in the 1990s after meeting on the set of the film Starship Troopers. Their romance drew public attention at the time. Although they eventually went their separate ways, they remained part of each other’s personal histories.

Denise Richards And Patrick Muldoon Split In 2000

Muldoon built a career in both television and film, earning recognition for roles in series such as Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place, as well as his work in movies. His sudden death has prompted shock among fans and colleagues alike, though details surrounding the circumstances have not been widely disclosed.

Richards, known for her roles in films like Wild Things and her appearances on reality television, has not publicly commented in detail on Muldoon’s death as of now. However, those familiar with her situation say she continues to lean on close friends and family for support during the difficult period.

The news has also sparked an outpouring of condolences online, with fans recalling Muldoon’s work and the couple’s past relationship. Many have expressed sympathy for Richards as she navigates the emotional aftermath.

Muldoon’s death marks a significant loss within the entertainment community and for those who knew him personally. For Richards, the grief appears especially acute, showing just how former relationships can leave lasting emotional connections long after they end.