Denise Richards’ Estranged Husband Claims He’s ‘Begging Friends for Money’ Amid Divorce

Denise Richards’ estranged husband Aaron Phypers claims he is about to become homeless amid the former couple’s divorce.

Videos by Suggest

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Phypers requested an emergency hearing in his spousal support case. He claimed in the paperwork that he is begging friends for money while navigating his “financial distress.”

“My financial situation gets worse by the day,” he stated. “My pickup truck, which is now my only vehicle, is subject to repossession. I am in danger of eviction at any time. I am begging friends for money to have food to eat.”

Phypers further shared, “I now have criminal charges against me, and I need to retain a defense attorney before my next hearing, which is in mid-December. I am in literal danger of being made homeless with no vehicle and no cell phone unless the hearing can be advanced to an earlier date and orders can be entered allowing me access to the substantial funds that are being controlled by the respondent.”

Denise Richards’ soon-to-be ex further revealed that he needs approximately $338,686 for various bills. Among the bills included are rent, vehicle registration, truck payment arrears, HOA fees, utilities, and storage. Of that amount, $150,000 is being used for legal fees and administrative costs.

“My monthly fixed expenses for basic living and survival are $15,000/month rent,” he explained. “$12,000/month food and other expenses; $2,000 truck payment; $380/month truck insurance; mandatory fire water fees $360; internet $193; cell phone $300; and more.”

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers’ Divorce Turns Messy With Abuse Allegations and Restraining Order

Aaron Phypers filed for divorce in early July 2025 following an ordeal at his and Denise Richards’ condo. The estranged couple has been married for six years.

Earlier this month, the former Real Housewives star was granted a permanent restraining order against her soon-to-be ex. She spoke out about his alleged physical abuse against her.

Richards also claimed that he had posted private text messages and photos of her.

“It’s pretty classic domestic violence from my perspective,” the judge in the case stated. “I think that it’s really pretty clear that you can’t take private things – and throw them out into the world like that without potential consequences. There can’t possibly be a defense that her peace can’t be disturbed because she had an OF page and did P–boy. That’s not a defense.”

Phypers was also arrested last month on spousal abuse charges stemming from two incidents in 2017 and 2022.

“I absolutely deny the false allegations that I violated the restraining order or stole Denise’s laptop or cellphones,” he said in a statement to PEOPLE while denying Richards’ allegations. “These claims are not only untrue, they are being weaponized to damage my reputation and distract from the truth.”

The former couple is expected to go back to court in early January 2026.