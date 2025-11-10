Denise Richards and Ex Aaron Phypers Hit With New Lawsuit Over Owing $84,000 in Rent 

Following the news that Denise Richards was granted a permanent restraining order against her estranged husband Aaron Phypers, the former couple has been hit with a lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, a man named John Karan has filed a lawsuit against the exes, seeking to evict them from a. Los Angeles-area mansion.

Karan claims that Richards and Phypers signed a lease in 2020, agreeing to pay $12,000 per month for a six-bedroom, five-bathroom, 6,985-square-foot rental property in Calabasas.

However, it appears the couple has not paid approximately $84,000 in rent. Karan now wants to take possession of the property.

Denise Richards has claimed that while she moved out of the property in 2023, Aaron Phypers, his parents, and brother have continued to live there. Although she had not been living at the property, the actress said she did pay the bills.

In her own court records, Richards stated that she had asked Phypers to move out of the rental property. She also alleged that Phypers had caused extensive damage to the rental.

Phypers has denied Richards’ claim and stated that he and his family had “drastically” improved the rental’s state since the actress moved out.

The Lawsuit Was Filed Not Too Long After Aaron Phypers Was Arrested For Alleged Spousal Abuse Against Denise Ricahrds

The lawsuit is among the other legal battles that Aaron Phypers is currently experiencing amid his divorce from Denise Richards.

Phypers was previously arrested after Richards testified that he had physically abused her throughout their marriage. The couple officially separated over the summer, and Phypers filed for divorce.

Richards’ soon-to-be-ex was charged with two felony counts of injuring a spouse. He also received a charge for felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat.

The first three counts pertained to an alleged situation that happened in early 2022. The fourth charge relates to an alleged incident in May 2022. R

Phypers’ attorney, Michael Finely, confirmed the arrest. “We have not seen the criminal complaint, but we believe that it is most likely based upon the some of the same false accusations that Denise Richards has brought against Mr. Phypers in the family law domestic violence proceeding,” Finley stated. “Which she claims occurred nearly four years ago. If so, we expect that the evidence will demonstrate Mr. Phypers’ innocence and that he will be acquitted.”

Richards has since been granted a permanent restraining order against Phypers. If convicted, Phypers could be spending up to five years in prison.